Notre Dame adds running back prospect Tyree

Notre Dame added a top-ranked recruit to its 2020 class when ESPN 300 running back Chris Tyree announced his commitment to the Irish. Tyree is the No. 22 ranked prospect overall, choosing Notre Dame over Alabama and Oklahoma.

Tyree is a 5-foot-9, 171-pound all-purpose running back from Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Virginia. He is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state.

Tyree has logged a sub-4.4 40-yard dash and had over 1,400 rushing yards his junior season with a little more than 300 receiving yards as well. He has the ability to make an impact in both the running game and passing game for Notre Dame, and his speed and elusiveness should translate well on the college level.

Adding this type of prospect into offensive coordinator Chip Long's offense will give the Irish a little more versatility within the offense, more speed and an electric playmaker who has innate ability with the ball in his hands.

The offense has been a big focus for Notre Dame's 2020 class, as six of its eight ESPN 300 commitments in the class are on offense. Led by Tyree, ESPN 300 wide receiver Jordan Johnson, ranked No. 49 overall, as well as ESPN 300 tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman, and offensive lineman Tosh Baker are going to add to the future offense.

ESPN 300 quarterback Drew Pyne, the No. 159-ranked recruit, also committed in the class.

Before Tyree's commitment, Notre Dame held the No. 9-ranked recruiting class. With Tyree's commitment, the Irish have the third-most ESPN 300 commitments, two behind LSU and six behind Clemson and Alabama.