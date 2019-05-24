Michigan lands in-state ESPN 300 DE McGregor

The Michigan Wolverines secured a commitment from ESPN 300 defensive end Braiden McGregor on Friday.

McGregor is the No. 26-ranked prospect in the 2020 class. He chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

From Port Huron High School in Port Huron, Michigan, McGregor is the No. 1 recruit in the state, and his commitment gives the Wolverines the top in-state prospect for the third time in the past four recruiting cycles. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson signed with Michigan in the 2018 class, and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones signed in 2017, but offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs chose Michigan State in 2019.

McGregor is the highest-ranked commit in the class for Michigan and joins ESPN 300 defensive back Andre Seldon Jr. as the only commitments ranked in the top 300. At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, McGregor is an athletic defensive end who could play on either side of the line, depending on his size and weight in college. He has the frame to add some bulk and is adding to a position group at which Michigan needs depth by the time he gets to campus in 2020.

With this commitment, Michigan has nine prospects in its 2020 class, four of which are ranked as four-stars, and is holding on to the No. 24 spot in the class rankings.