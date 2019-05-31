        <
          Big 12 revenues likely to pass $40M per school

          1:22 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          IRVING, Texas -- Big 12 revenues are up again and expected to surpass $40 million per school annually before the current media rights deal runs out in about five years.

          Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says each university was receiving $38.8 million for 2018-19, or a total of $388 million in the 10-team conference. That's about a 6 percent increase over last year. It is the 13th consecutive year of a revenue increase for the Big 12.

          The figured announced Friday as the league wrapped up its spring meetings don't include third-tier broadcast rights, such as what Texas gets through the Longhorn Network. Those totals vary by school.

          Bowlsby said he anticipates Big 12 revenue reaching the mid-$40 million range per school before the TV rights deal expires in 2024-25. Bowlsby said the league has seen an increase of about 55 percent over the past five years.

          The Big 12 revenue ranks third behind the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference.

