Top WR recruit McCoy transferring from Texas

Top 2019 recruit Bru McCoy is transferring for the second time in four months, announcing Friday that he is leaving Texas to "return home."

McCoy, ESPN's top wide receiver and No. 27 overall player in the 2019 class, confirmed his transfer in a statement to 247 Sports, and Texas also confirmed his departure.

Although McCoy didn't mention USC, he is expected to rejoin the Trojans, the team he signed with in December before transferring to Texas. McCoy is from Santa Ana, California, and attended area powerhouse Mater Dei High School.

He participated in spring practice at Texas but had considered transferring in recent weeks. A Texas contingent featuring coach Tom Herman and starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger flew to California earlier this week to try to convince McCoy to stay with the Longhorns.

"This is purely a personal decision and is no reflection on the University of Texas," McCoy said in his statement. "It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the UT community. UT is a fantastic school with an exceptional football program. I have the utmost respect for Coach Herman, his staff and the players.

"I did not expect this turn of events, but am confident this is the best decision for me and my family."

McCoy had considered Texas during his recruitment but ultimately signed with USC in December and enrolled in January. He then entered the transfer portal shortly after offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left USC to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. USC coach Clay Helton remained complimentary of McCoy, saying on national signing day in February that McCoy "loved his time here at USC."

"The personal relationship I'll have with that young man will be for a lifetime with him and his family," Helton said. "I wish him nothing but the best. It ended on really, really good terms and that relationship will last a lifetime."