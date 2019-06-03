Harbaugh: Banned Michigan RB won't play in '19

Suspended Michigan running back Chris Evans will not be able to play for the Wolverines during the 2019 season.

"Chris Evans is suspended for the year," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told The Detroit News on Sunday.

Evans was suspended for a full year in February and removed from the team because of an academic issue. He appealed in an attempt to cut the length of the suspension to six months, and Harbaugh said during spring practice that there was a chance for Evans to return, but there has been no change to his status.

Evans, who is no longer enrolled at the university, ran for 423 yards on 81 carries and four touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.