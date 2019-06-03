Texas lands Jackson, No. 3 athlete in 2020 class

Keeping the top players in-state is always the most critical task for programs in Texas, with nearly every premier program in the nation looking to cherry-pick the best players out of the state's immensely talented pool on an annual basis.

On Monday, the Texas Longhorns accomplished a big goal in keeping one of the leading playmakers in the country at home.

Ja'Quinden Jackson, the No. 33-ranked prospect in the class of 2020, committed to Texas over LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and a number of other top programs.

This what y'all been waiting for 🎒 pic.twitter.com/EnBLTYLYj5 — Ja'Quinden Jackson (@JaayUpNext_) June 3, 2019

The No. 3-ranked athlete in the 2020 class will begin his career at quarterback for the Longhorns. He also will play quarterback in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed, 9½-inch hands, an 80-inch wingspan and a physical mentality, Jackson has been one of the country's most coveted prospects as a quarterback, wide receiver or even outside linebacker long term.

Jackson passed for 1,580 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with rushing for 1,497 yards and 23 touchdowns, as a junior and led Duncanville to the 6A Division I state championship game. The Panthers lost to North Shore 41-36 on a last-second Hail Mary in front of more than 42,000 fans in what was considered one of the best games in the long and storied history of Texas high school football.

Tom Herman has Texas looking like a solid bet for a third straight top-10 class following the Longhorns' Sugar Bowl win over Georgia and first top-10 AP poll finish for the Longhorns since 2009.

Texas, which signed the No. 5-ranked class in February and the No. 3-ranked class in 2018, sat at No. 20 in the class rankings prior to Jackson's pledge.

The No. 5-ranked prospect in the Lone Star State joins fellow ESPN 300 prospects Hudson Card, Jake Majors, Jaylen Garth, Logan Parr and versatile athlete Jaden Hullaby in the Longhorns' class.

Texas remains in the mix for a number of ESPN 300 prospects, including No. 1 overall Zachary Evans, No. 18 Kelee Ringo, No. 31 Bijan Robinson, No. 45 Johnny Wilson, No. 62 Quentin Johnston, No. 73 Christopher Thompson Jr., No. 79 Vernon Broughton, No. 86 Kitan Crawford and No. 114 Alfred Collins.