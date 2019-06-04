Mack Brown has knee replaced by former player

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina said Mack Brown has had his right knee replaced by a surgeon who once played for the football coach.

Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Tuesday that the 67-year-old coach underwent the procedure Monday that was performed by one of Brown's former players.

Dr. Michael Bolognesi -- who played defensive back for Brown from 1989 to 1993 -- said the surgery won't affect the coach's summer schedule. He was discharged later Monday afternoon.

"First off, how cool is it that one of our former players replaced my knee yesterday," Brown said in a statement. "We talk about building young men so they can be productive husbands, fathers and citizens. Carolina produces a lot of special people and I'm happy we were able to play a small part in Mike's development because we counted on him and he, along with the rest of the surgical and anesthetic team, did a tremendous job."

Brown said he had planned to have surgery in February but delayed it after he was hired to coach the Tar Heels again. He coached at UNC from 1988 to 1997 and was hired this past November to replace the fired Larry Fedora.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.