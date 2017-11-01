What the CFP and New Year's Six would look like if they were played today

A pair of SEC teams sit atop a field of contenders with impressive resumes in the first CFP rankings of 2017. (1:11)

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield can plant that flag again -- the Sooners' win over Ohio State still counts.

The College Football Playoff selection committee ranked No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson, but also put No. 5 Oklahoma ahead of No. 6 Ohio State, acknowledging the head-to-head result and sending a message that the Buckeyes still have some work to do in spite of their impressive win over No. 7 Penn State.

While Alabama fans might be flabbergasted they're not No. 1, Georgia's win at Notre Dame, along with four wins against teams over .500, helped push the Bulldogs to the top spot. Alabama's best win is against a 5-3 Texas A&M team that isn't ranked by the committee.

No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 10 Miami, while both undefeated, are still sitting behind six one-loss teams because of their weak strength of schedules. One-loss Washington is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team at No. 12. Here's what the bracket would look like today: