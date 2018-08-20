Everywhere you look across the college football landscape, there seem to be new coaches at tradition programs. Chris Low is touring the country to find out what's changed and how these new head men are working to meet expectations in their first year. Next up on his five-stop tour, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Stop 3: Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. -- About once a week, former Nebraska Hall of Fame coach Tom Osborne drops by his old quarterback's office to check in on him.

That old quarterback is now Nebraska's head coach, Scott Frost, who still finds it surreal to be talking to Osborne from the other side of the desk. It was 21 years ago at the Orange Bowl that they walked off the field together for the last time, Frost's final game in a Nebraska uniform and Osborne's final game as Nebraska's head coach, a storybook ending to the Huskers' last national championship.

They're back together now, and Osborne is like most Nebraskans. He's re-energized to see Frost back at his alma mater, and even more so to see Frost following the same blueprint that once made Nebraska one of college football's true powerhouses.

"It certainly has heightened my engagement and level of interest," said Osborne, who has been at more practices and frequented the football complex significantly more this offseason than in past years. "I've always been interested in Nebraska football no matter who the coach was, but having Scott back has brought it full circle for me."

The last time Scott Frost left a field in a Nebraska uniform, it was after winning a national championship. AP Photo/John Peterson

And that's the way Frost wants it. He's gone out of his way to bring back all of the traditions and elements that were synonymous with Osborne's incredible run, which included back-to-back national championships in 1994 and 1995 and another one in 1997 when Osborne and Frost went out together as champions. At the top of Frost's list has been rekindling the walk-on program around the state and reconnecting with all of the high school coaches as well as revamping the strength and conditioning/nutrition program. The Huskers were innovators in both areas under Osborne.

"Nebraska was arguably the best program in the country for 30 years, and I think there was kind of an intentional departure around here from doing things the way they'd always been done," Frost told ESPN. "Some people wanted to do it a different way, do it their way. I'd be a fool not to look back at some of the things that made Nebraska great and try to recapture them."

Frost's staff has a distinct Nebraska flavor, including head strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis, who started the Nebraska nutrition department in 1994 and served as its director for eight years.

"Through practice, nutrition and strength and conditioning, we developed players as well as anybody in the country," Frost said. "The scholarship players got better, and the walk-on players by the time they were in their second, third, fourth and fifth years became starters and huge contributors here, and that's a piece that's been missing."

As much as anything, Frost wants to bring back what he says are "Nebraska values" to the football program.

"I always felt the football program here was a part of every Nebraskan because the qualities of what Nebraska football stood for were the same qualities as the guy working at the butcher shop or the guy laying irrigation pipe in Central Nebraska to help raise his corn," Frost said. "Those qualities -- honor, hard work, honesty and helping your neighbor and putting other people's needs ahead of yourself -- that's what Nebraska football was all about when I was here. I'm not saying it hasn't been, but I think there's been a little bit of disconnect between the people of Nebraska and this football program."

There were several big-name schools chasing Frost after last season, but Osborne thinks Nebraska's most serious threat was UCF and Frost remaining in Orlando. "There was a period of several weeks where I wasn't sure what was going to happen, and probably the biggest competitor that Nebraska had was UCF simply because of Scott's loyalty to his players," Osborne said.

Being able to recruit nationally is a must for the Huskers if they're going to return to prominence, but Frost said it will be equally important to keep the best players in the state at home. Since 2004, 29 Nebraska high school graduates have played in the NFL, and only 12 of them played for the Huskers. Frost gets it. He initially left the state to go play at Stanford, but wound up transferring back to Nebraska. "I came back and righted all the wrongs and made amends by the end," Frost said smiling. "When you're young, sometimes there's kind of a tendency to think the grass is greener somewhere else. I had to learn the hard way that the grass was greenest 90 miles from my hometown."

Frost has no interest in getting back into the whole UCF/Alabama national championship debate, at least not full bore. "We beat everybody they lined up against us, and you can never take that away from that group of kids," Frost said. "I've said over and over that I can't wait for the playoff to be an eight-team deal, five conference champions and three at-large teams, and then a team like we had last year would have a chance to prove it on the field."

Stop 2: Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One of the first things Willie Taggart did during his initial preseason camp at Florida State was sit down with his players and coaches to watch the documentary film "The Bowden Dynasty: A Story of Faith, Family & Football."

Somewhere along the way, Taggart believes, this program lost touch with the Bowden legacy, and that's something the Seminoles' first-year coach is going out of his way to change.

"The biggest thing is pride, just bringing the pride back to Florida State University and teaching our guys and helping them understand the guys that came before them and why this place is so special and why it is what it is today," Taggart told ESPN. "I know when I got here, I sensed we didn't have that. I sensed our guys didn't understand. They understood the most recent history and most recent success, but not the success that started all of it. It was important to me that we educate our guys on that."

Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports

Taggart wants Bowden back around the program, and he's even hired Bowden's legendary former defensive coordinator, Mickey Andrews, to be his special assistant. Taggart, who grew up in Bradenton, Florida, as a huge FSU fan, has made a concerted effort to bring back former players. He said it really hit him how wide the disconnect had become when he was walking alongside former FSU star Deion Sanders one day soon after taking the job.

"Our players would walk by and be like, 'What's up, Coach T?'" Taggart recounted. "I'm like, 'Do you not see Deion Sanders walking next to me?' For me, that was the defining moment. Our guys didn't understand the path of the guys who came before them. I want our players to feel about Florida State the same way I did. They should. They go to school here. I didn't get a chance to go to school here. Take pride in this university again. The only way to do that is understand it."

Bowden said he plans to accept Taggart's invitation and come around the program more, even though, at 88, it's difficult for him to come to many of the games, especially with so many people wanting to talk with him, take pictures and get autographs.

"Ever since Willie's come here, he's done everything right," Bowden said. "When I say right, I mean it's what I would have done. He's bringing back the old guys. He loves Florida State. He loves being here. Everything fits."

Taggart joked that the real reason he wanted so many of the Bowden-era players to come back was to satisfy his own fandom.

"I had them back, selfishly, because a lot of those guys I wanted to meet," Taggart quipped.

The FSU players say they love Taggart's "swag," love the way he's even-keeled but always direct and also love the way he's instilled more of a family atmosphere in the program. "Our guys have to learn to play for each other," Taggart said. "As I watched the film from last year, I didn't see that. You'd talk to the guys and would notice that that wasn't what was going on. They have tons of talent here, but talent's not going to win us anything if we don't come together and play as a team."

All Cam Akers did a year ago was break Dalvin Cook's FSU freshman rushing record with 1,024 yards. He's already being mentioned in the Heisman Trophy talk for the 2018 season. The Seminoles' coaches also love redshirt freshman running back Khalan Laborn, who was begging to play in the bowl game last season even though he would have lost a year of eligibility. Laborn's ability to cut and change directions has been on full display this preseason.

Junior quarterback Deondre Francois said the most enduring lesson learned from last season's 7-6 finish was the importance of sticking together. "When adversity hits, leaders need to step up," he said. "Last year, I feel like we all shut down -- the leaders, the players, the newcomers, even some of the staff. We shut down as a program. Adversity is always going to hit. You can't run from it."

Taggart doesn't want to play two quarterbacks and thinks one guy will separate himself during camp. The one thing he did say was that Francois looks 100 percent healthy after tearing up his knee in the opener last season. "He put a move on somebody today where you were like, 'OK, he's back,'" Taggart said. Regardless of who wins the job, Taggart thinks the up-tempo offense will help the quarterback and offensive line.

Taggart's biggest concerns are depth on both the offensive line and at linebacker "We've got to do a good job as coaches teaching the game and not making it too confusing," Taggart said. "We've got some really talented players and need to let them play football and not slow them down by confusing them. The game's not that complicated. People complicate the game."

Bowden said he was glad to see Steve Spurrier coaching again in the new Alliance of American Football "because he loves coaching." But Bowden said he wants no part of Spurrier on the golf course. "I've played with him before. He wears me out. It's like two different games when he and I play. He makes you play every dadgum shot. He won't give you a putt like that," joked Bowden, holding his hands out about a foot apart.

Stop 1: Florida

play 0:22 Nothing like the first day in full pads, and Florida coach Dan Nothing like the first day in full pads, and Florida coach Dan Mullen is right in the middle of it all. Video by Chris Low

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- If Dan Mullen has his way, the Florida Gators will be stretching their vocal cords this season.

One of the traditions he's bringing back to Florida in his first season as head coach is the team singing the school's alma mater and fight song after wins. So it goes without saying that the Gators have been brushing up on the words to both songs in meetings and after practice this preseason. At any time, a random player could be called on by Mullen to stand up and belt out a few lines.

"I might miss a verse every now and then, but I'm getting there," said Florida junior defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who will play the nickel or "Star" position in Todd Grantham's defense. "I feel like we're going to be singing the fight song and alma mater all 12 games during the regular season and then two more, and then after the season, one more during celebration week.

"We're going to be singing like a choir."

Steve Spurrier, who loved the tradition when he was coaching the Gators, is certainly on board.

"Every school ought to do it," said Spurrier, who broke into an impromptu rendition of the alma mater before adding that he sounded a lot better when he was singing with somebody.

Spurrier, who keeps an office in the Florida athletic complex in his role as ambassador, is also on board with Mullen's offense, which he believes will remind Florida fans of the one they grew accustomed to when the Head Ball Coach was piling up six SEC championships and a national championship with his Fun 'n' Gun offense in the 1990s. In Spurrier's office, a veritable treasure trove of memorabilia from his coaching and playing days, he has both of the game balls from his first game as coach at Florida and his last game as the Gators' coach.

They scored 50 or more points in both games.

"I'm not sure we've scored that many points combined in the last couple of years," Spurrier quipped in vintage fashion.

Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports

Mullen isn't naïve about how offensively-starved the Florida fans have been over the last few years.

"The Gator fans always associate fun with points, not always even winning," Mullen said. "It's fun winning with points. But Coach Spurrier did that because nobody has had more success than he has through the years at Florida, and he did it by scoring points. That's how Florida fans associate with winning -- scoring points. But I want our guys to enjoy playing and enjoy what it is to be a Florida Gator and have fun and look like they're enjoying life out there on the field. Once we start having fun on the field, I think our fans are going to start having fun and we're going to bring the fun back to Florida football."