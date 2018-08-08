Everywhere you look across the college football landscape, there seem to be new coaches at tradition programs. Chris Low is touring the country to find out what's changed and how these new head men are working to meet expectations in their first year. First up on his five-stop tour are Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- If Dan Mullen has his way, the Florida Gators will be stretching their vocal cords this season.

One of the traditions he's bringing back to Florida in his first season as head coach is the team singing the school's alma mater and fight song after wins. So it goes without saying that the Gators have been brushing up on the words to both songs in meetings and after practice this preseason. At any time, a random player could be called on by Mullen to stand up and belt out a few lines.

"I might miss a verse every now and then, but I'm getting there," said Florida junior defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who will play the nickel or "Star" position in Todd Grantham's defense. "I feel like we're going to be singing the fight song and alma mater all 12 games during the regular season and then two more, and then after the season, one more during celebration week.

"We're going to be singing like a choir."

Steve Spurrier, who loved the tradition when he was coaching the Gators, is certainly on board.

"Every school ought to do it," said Spurrier, who broke into an impromptu rendition of the alma mater before adding that he sounded a lot better when he was singing with somebody.

Spurrier, who keeps an office in the Florida athletic complex in his role as ambassador, is also on board with Mullen's offense, which he believes will remind Florida fans of the one they grew accustomed to when the Head Ball Coach was piling up six SEC championships and a national championship with his Fun 'n' Gun offense in the 1990s. In Spurrier's office, a veritable treasure trove of memorabilia from his coaching and playing days, he has both of the game balls from his first game as coach at Florida and his last game as the Gators' coach.

They scored 50 or more points in both games.

"I'm not sure we've scored that many points combined in the last couple of years," Spurrier quipped in vintage fashion.

Signed memorabilia is all over the shelves in Steve Spurrier's Florida office. Chris Low/ESPN

Mullen isn't naïve about how offensively-starved the Florida fans have been over the last few years.

"The Gator fans always associate fun with points, not always even winning," Mullen said. "It's fun winning with points. But Coach Spurrier did that because nobody has had more success than he has through the years at Florida, and he did it by scoring points. That's how Florida fans associate with winning -- scoring points. But I want our guys to enjoy playing and enjoy what it is to be a Florida Gator and have fun and look like they're enjoying life out there on the field. Once we start having fun on the field, I think our fans are going to start having fun and we're going to bring the fun back to Florida football."