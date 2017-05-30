        <
          Boise State adds some style with 'Blue Collar' uniform

          4:59 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Boise State Broncos are known as a blue collar football team. This season, the new style of their uniforms will reflect their trademark rugged style of play.

          The Broncos overhauled their uniforms for the first time since the 2011 season, going with a "Blue Collar" trim as part of the Nike Untouchable Vapor line.

          The uniforms are blue, orange and white, and the jerseys feature new stripes on the sleeves and a "Blue Collar" on the inside of the neck.

          The Broncos will don the uniforms for the first time in their home opener on Sept. 2 against Troy at Albertsons Stadium.

          - John Silver

