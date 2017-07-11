A locker room used to be a place to get changed and store personal belongings.
These days?
In the world of major college football, locker rooms have become a part of the facilities arms race. Texas Tech is the latest entrant into the luxury football facilities club as players reporting to camp next month will find themselves in a beautiful renovated locker room on campus.
The school unveiled its $1.6 million renovation on Monday, one that features upgrades such as better ventilation, a new players lounge, couches, improved lighting and 60-inch televisions throughout the facility.
If that isn't enough, there also are USB outlets in the lockers to charge your phone while you practice and play. Now that's 21st-century design.
- John Silver