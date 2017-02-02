Putting on a hat from the university to which they have committed has become a tradition for high school recruits on national signing day.

But Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio put his own twist on the process on Wednesday. He wore a cap with the logo of each MSU commit's high school as he mentioned them during a national signing day news conference.

Here's a new one:



Usually recruits don the college hats. @DantonioMark wore hats from his recruits' high schools: https://t.co/8KMtSarFLJ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 1, 2017

Dantonio joked about his signing day stunt on Twitter.

Follow Michigan State's 2017 recruiting class here.

-- Sarah Scrivens