Putting on a hat from the university to which they have committed has become a tradition for high school recruits on national signing day.
But Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio put his own twist on the process on Wednesday. He wore a cap with the logo of each MSU commit's high school as he mentioned them during a national signing day news conference.
Here's a new one:
Usually recruits don the college hats. @DantonioMark wore hats from his recruits' high schools: https://t.co/8KMtSarFLJ
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 1, 2017
Dantonio joked about his signing day stunt on Twitter.
Just another mad hatter. Thanks for the shoutout @gerrydinardo #SpartanEL17E #V4MSU https://t.co/9WmbamB4S3
— Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) February 1, 2017
-- Sarah Scrivens