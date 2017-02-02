        <
          Mark Dantonio dons hats from recruits' high schools on signing day

          7:22 PM ET
          Putting on a hat from the university to which they have committed has become a tradition for high school recruits on national signing day.

          But Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio put his own twist on the process on Wednesday. He wore a cap with the logo of each MSU commit's high school as he mentioned them during a national signing day news conference.

          Dantonio joked about his signing day stunt on Twitter.

          -- Sarah Scrivens