          Texas Longhorns add TV monitors to new football lockers

          6:36 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          In the college football world, luxurious locker rooms and player facilities have almost become the norm.

          The Texas Longhorns appear to be keeping up with the trend, adding flashy new touches to the players' lockers.

          Director of high school relations Bob Shipley tweeted that the new lockers are "unfreakingbelievable," specifically thanks to the 43-inch monitors added to the top of each locker in lieu of a basic name plate.

          The team tweeted out more photos of the inside of the lockers on Friday.

          The Longhorns will play the first Orange-White Spring Game of the Tom Herman era Saturday (2 p.m. ET on Longhorn Network).

          -- Sarah Scrivens

