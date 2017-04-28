Oregon Ducks release images of spring game uniforms

The Ducks have added another option to their wardrobe in honor of the annual spring game.

Oregon opted for a traditional look, moving away from military-inspired patterns of the past in favor of sleek black and light grey ensembles. This year's uniforms still give a nod to the military, with a shoulder American flag patch and "The Brave" across the back of each jersey, along with a flag sticker on the black matte helmets.

The Ducks will also be wearing a clear stamp at the beginning of the Willie Taggart era, with one of the program's new signature phrases, "Do Something," scrolled across the back of the helmets.

The Oregon spring game kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.

-- Sarah Scrivens