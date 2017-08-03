        <
          Texas Longhorns amazed with new locker room

          11:51 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Texas Longhorns will begin the 2017 college football season with a luxurious new locker room for the players.

          The process began back in April with new coach Tom Herman swinging the first sledgehammer on demo day. The Longhorns have been dropping sneak peeks at the upgraded facilities, highlighting the 43-inch monitors above every locker.

          On Wednesday, Herman led his players into the locker room at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Their reactions were priceless.

          Current and former Longhorns chimed in on the new digs.

          The Longhorns will host the Maryland Terrapins on Sept. 2 to kick off the season.

          --Paul Saldana

