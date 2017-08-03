The Texas Longhorns will begin the 2017 college football season with a luxurious new locker room for the players.

The process began back in April with new coach Tom Herman swinging the first sledgehammer on demo day. The Longhorns have been dropping sneak peeks at the upgraded facilities, highlighting the 43-inch monitors above every locker.

On Wednesday, Herman led his players into the locker room at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Their reactions were priceless.

Current and former Longhorns chimed in on the new digs.

Can y'all add some of the NFL guys a locker in there? #AskingforAfriend https://t.co/IEXHrO3n88 — Quandre Diggs (@qdiggs6) August 3, 2017

Got no choice but to win https://t.co/mOpgpQJzzu — Keenan Robinson (@KeenanRobinson1) August 3, 2017

Before and After..

Get you a coach like @CoachTomHerman pic.twitter.com/ernStfNINd — James "PJ" Locke III (@PjLocke4) August 3, 2017

Before and After... Upgrade 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/xDElcZY2qi — Tope Imade (@TopeImade) August 3, 2017

THE NEW LOCKER ROOM IS 🔥@TexasFootball — Lourde-Quincy Vasser (@LQVasser) August 3, 2017

The Longhorns will host the Maryland Terrapins on Sept. 2 to kick off the season.

--Paul Saldana