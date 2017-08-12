Washington Huskies unveil new, LED-filled locker room

Looks like the Dawgs will have a new house this fall.

The Washington Huskies unveiled their new, well-appointed locker room last week and released more details about the renovation on Thursday. The locker-space revamp comes just shy of four years after Washington's remodel of Husky Stadium, which totaled more than $280 million.

According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the purple LED-filled space was produced by the design firm Gallagher and cost around $1 million. Donations from university boosters covered the cost.

Coach Chris Peterson posted a video of the team checking out its new locker room for the first time last week, and it's clear the guys are pretty excited about their "beautiful" new digs.

Excited to show you all the DAWGS new locker room!#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/JL9xv7sau0 — Coach Petersen (@CoachPeteUW) July 31, 2017

Washington wasn't the only college football program to pull off a major locker room overhaul during the offseason. The Texas Longhorns unveiled their luxurious new locker room, complete with 43-inch monitors above every locker, earlier in August. Texas Tech also revealed its impressive $1.6 million locker room renovation in July.

-- Sarah Scrivens