Cal, Under Armour reveal throwback Joe Roth uniforms

The California Golden Bears are throwing it back to the '70s for the Joe Roth Memorial Game on Sept. 23 vs. USC.

The annual event is scheduled for each year's home game against either USC or UCLA in memory of former Cal quarterback Joe Roth, who died of melanoma at 21 in 1977.

Cal football tweeted a video on Wednesday that included highlights of Roth and ended with various images of the new Under Armour uniforms.

Legends live forever.



This one's for you, Joe.

Though the brighter shades of blue and yellow are slightly reminiscent of those worn by another Pac-12 team in California, the nods to No.12 are distinctly Cal.

The Golden Bears also honored "Joe Cool" with '70s-era throwback uniforms in the 2007 Roth Memorial Game vs. USC.

-- Sarah Scrivens