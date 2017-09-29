The Ducks have incorporated a nod to an Oregon legend into their game-day ensemble.

Oregon will celebrate Ahmad Rashad's induction into the Minnesota Vikings' Ring of Honor, scheduled for halftime of Sunday's home game vs. the Detroit Lions, with special helmet decals. The sticker features Rashad's jersey number, 28, and the years he played with the Vikings (1976-82).

Rashad shared his excitement about the decal earlier this week on Twitter.

Huge weekend ducks honor me wearing decal on helmet for induction in "vikings ring of honor" awesome!! pic.twitter.com/mWJj2yjdgb — Ahmad Rashad (@NBATVAhmad) September 27, 2017

Known as Bobby Moore during his time as a WR/RB for Oregon before changing his name in 1973, Rashad became the first Vikings receiver with consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards (1979-80) and was selected to four straight Pro Bowls. He was named Pro Bowl MVP in 1978.

-- Sarah Scrivens