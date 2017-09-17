What we've learned about the CFP race after Week 3

The first of six College Football Playoff rankings isn't revealed until Oct. 31, giving the 13 members of the selection committee ample time to watch teams develop before attempting to decipher some form of a playoff pecking order. After just three weeks, however, conference play has begun, nonconference statements have been made, and there are a few lessons we at least think we've learned.

Here's a look at how September has shaped the CFP picture in each conference so far:

ACC: QB Kelly Bryant has what it takes to lead Clemson back to the CFP

One of the biggest questions this offseason was how the defending national champions would replace quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Kelly Bryant has done that remarkably smoothly in his first three games as a starter. He has been so impressive that Watson tweeted, "He will be better than me!" on Saturday night, as Bryant led No. 3 Clemson to a 47-21 road win against No. 14 Louisville. Bryant threw for a career-high 316 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 26 yards with two touchdowns in his first road start.

Kelly Bryant has ably adapted to his role as Clemson's starting quarterback. Chris Humphrey/Icon Sportswire

Clemson's defense again looked like one of the best in the country, as it flustered Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. It was the second straight top-15 team Clemson has defeated, giving the Tigers arguably the best playoff résumé to date. Clemson has a strong case for No. 1, as it has been one of the nation's most complete teams, and the win over Louisville puts it in the driver's seat in the ACC race.

SEC: It's Alabama and everyone else (again)

No. 12 LSU imploded at Mississippi State. No. 15 Auburn looked sloppy against ... Mercer?! And as impressive as No. 24 Florida's Hail Mary was to beat No. 23 Tennessee 26-20, neither team looked capable of matching up with No. 1 Alabama (again).

Mississippi State's defense is probably better than expected, and with their 37-7 victory, the Bulldogs emerged from Week 3 as a contender in the SEC West, but LSU's ineptitude on offense was glaring. The Tigers were also undisciplined, with nine penalties for 112 yards (including two touchdowns that were negated), while two defensive players were ejected for targeting. It was the largest margin of victory in what was the 111th meeting between the teams.

Auburn, meanwhile, looked like it had a hangover following its loss to Clemson, with four fumbles and an interception against an FCS team that resurrected its program just five years ago. If the SEC is going to reassert itself as the best conference in the country -- a title that belonged to the ACC last year -- LSU and Auburn have to live up to their rankings, and both have already failed their first real tests.

Pac-12: USC picked up where it left off in 2016 -- a CFP contender

The Trojans' 27-24 double-overtime win against Texas was the highlight of Week 3 and an instant classic that captivated college football fans from coast to coast. More than that, though, it was a gritty nonconference win against a respectable Power 5 opponent that gives USC some breathing room heading into a tough schedule that still includes Notre Dame. Up next, though, are back-to-back road trips, to California and No. 21 Washington State.

As good as USC was at the end of last season, it couldn't overcome its 1-3 start. It hasn't lost, though, since September 2016. And a 3-0 start with wins over the Longhorns and Stanford proved that the Trojans are to be taken seriously from the start this year.

Big 12: Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are living up to the hype

Bring on Bedlam. The Big 12's best have elevated the entire league in the national picture, thanks to two impressive nonconference wins and two quarterbacks who are Heisman hopefuls. No. 9 Oklahoma State outplayed Pittsburgh in every phase of their 59-21 victory Saturday and have a high-flying offense that will make for an intriguing matchup against No. 20 TCU's defense in Week 4. The Cowboys went 3-0 against a nonconference schedule that didn't include any ranked opponents, but they left no doubt that they were the better team in each game, winning by more than 30 points each time.

No. 2 Oklahoma has one of the best nonconference wins of the season at then-No. 2 Ohio State, and ESPN's Football Power Index projects the Sooners to win each of their remaining games. With No. 18 Kansas State's loss to Vanderbilt, it's even more important for the league's playoff hopes that the Cowboys and Sooners stay strong on their collision course to Bedlam and the Big 12 championship game.

Big Ten: Same CFP story so far: Penn State or Ohio State?

Last year the committee gave Ohio State the nod, in spite of Penn State's head-to-head win and Big Ten title, but the Nittany Lions are doing everything they can this season to leave no doubt they're one of the top four teams. The problem is they haven't played any ranked opponents yet. While the Nittany Lions look like the most complete team in the Big Ten, the FPI still gives Ohio State the best chance to win the league with one or fewer losses.

The Buckeyes' home loss to Oklahoma eliminated their margin for error, but not their playoff hopes. No. 7 Michigan's offense is arguably a bigger concern than Ohio State's loss. The Wolverines have struggled to find consistency and were inept in the red zone Saturday in a 29-13 win over Air Force. Michigan earned a respectable win over Florida in the season opener -- and the Gators' win over Tennessee helps Michigan, too -- but road trips to two top-10 teams in Penn State and Wisconsin later this season will be much more difficult.

NY6: The American is the front-runner for a New Year's Six bowl

No. 22 USF has company, as Memphis also looks deserving of a New Year's Six bowl bid. With the hiring of Charlie Strong and an exciting quarterback in Quinton Flowers, USF was a trendy preseason pick for a NY6 bowl this year. At 3-0, including a win over Illinois, the Bulls are still a legitimate candidate, but they're not alone. Memphis made a major statement this week with its 48-45 win over No. 25 UCLA. This debate could be settled in the AAC championship game if both teams win their respective divisions.