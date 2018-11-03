Best of Week 10: Salute to Service uniforms, plus meat art!

Well, it's a big week over here. Week 10. Statement Saturday. All that.
Several teams are wearing special uniforms honoring the military for the Salute to Service campaign.
Arizona State is honoring Pat Tillman with PT 42 on the jersey and helmet, and a patch on the back with a Tillman quote that reads, "Somewhere inside, we hear a voice. It leads us in the direction of the person we wish to become. But it is up to us whether or not to follow."
Introducing our 2018 Salute to Service 🇺🇸 uniforms #PitchforkSalute #teamadidas @adidasfballus pic.twitter.com/zGXX0v2uOC— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 29, 2018
Mississippi State's "Statesman" jerseys and helmet are designed to look like the Mississippi Air National Guard transport plane named after Sonny Montgomery, an MSU alum, World War II veteran and longtime U.S. Representative. The back of the helmet features representations of the medals Montgomery was awarded during his military career.
On Nov. 17th, we play for Sonny and those who have fought for our freedom.#HailState🐶 #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/zCScSWNeIy— MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) October 29, 2018
Kansas uniforms feature a "KU WWII Vet" patch and the helmets showcase the Jayhawks logo as it would appear painted on a fighter jets, complete with a sheet metal texture.
Honoring the veterans of World War II.— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 29, 2018
We're repping some new uniforms that pay homage to those that lost their life in the line of duty during WWII on Saturday against Iowa State.
📝 https://t.co/WLZZaTlgew
🎟 https://t.co/Paj8KT2loO pic.twitter.com/ekM0XbSr3D
Ole Miss is wearing patriotic helmets.
American Flag 🇺🇸 decals going on the @olemissfb helmets for Military Appreciation game day. #olemiss #usa #military pic.twitter.com/mOY22QDdlP— ken crain (@kencrain) November 2, 2018
Other notable unis
Oregon is wearing its "Jumpman" jerseys and shoes for the first Eugene return for former coach Chip Kelly, now at UCLA (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX).
Black and white with Oregon Green #DuckSwag for @OregonFootball in Week 10. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/rNFU9QMaIF— Oregon Equipment (@DuckSwag) October 29, 2018
UCF, founded as Florida Technological University, was originally tasked with supporting the nearby space center and launch site at Cape Canaveral. On Thursday night during their 52-40 win over Temple, the Knights honored their past with their Space Game uniforms.
A Familiar Flight— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 24, 2018
🚀 11.01.18 🚀https://t.co/r2DG8DbQIy#UCFinSpace pic.twitter.com/aAOiOjCmcj
Sing it with us now
What the world / needs now / is art / meat art
With both Bama and College Game Day on campus, my caretakers decided to go for meat art twice this week. Both were delicious and demolished. @lsufootball @collegegameday #beatbama pic.twitter.com/BkproHwU7M— Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) November 3, 2018
The best games
All times ET
Nebraska at No. 10 Ohio State, noon, FOX
No. 20 Texas A&M at Auburn, noon, ESPN
No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky, 3:30, CBS
No. 13 West Virginia at No. 17 Texas, 3:30 FOX
No. 16 Iowa at Purdue, 3:30, ESPN2
No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, 3:45, ESPN
No. 22 Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45, ACC Network
No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU, 8, CBS
No. 7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8, ABC
Cal at No. 8 Washington State, 10:45, ESPN
Really sprucing it up
For the first time in 30 years, Florida has painted its end zones orange, inspiring lots of tweets with emojis with those two eyes looking slightly to the left.
#TheSwamp pic.twitter.com/HtzBP0zXGD— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 2, 2018