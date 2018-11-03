Best of Week 10: Salute to Service uniforms, plus meat art!

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron talks with Maria Taylor about what the LSU-Alabama rivalry means to him. (1:48)

Orgeron fired up for Alabama vs. LSU (1:48)

Well, it's a big week over here. Week 10. Statement Saturday. All that.

Several teams are wearing special uniforms honoring the military for the Salute to Service campaign.

Arizona State is honoring Pat Tillman with PT 42 on the jersey and helmet, and a patch on the back with a Tillman quote that reads, "Somewhere inside, we hear a voice. It leads us in the direction of the person we wish to become. But it is up to us whether or not to follow."

Mississippi State's "Statesman" jerseys and helmet are designed to look like the Mississippi Air National Guard transport plane named after Sonny Montgomery, an MSU alum, World War II veteran and longtime U.S. Representative. The back of the helmet features representations of the medals Montgomery was awarded during his military career.

On Nov. 17th, we play for Sonny and those who have fought for our freedom.#HailState🐶 #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/zCScSWNeIy — MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) October 29, 2018

Kansas uniforms feature a "KU WWII Vet" patch and the helmets showcase the Jayhawks logo as it would appear painted on a fighter jets, complete with a sheet metal texture.

Honoring the veterans of World War II.



We're repping some new uniforms that pay homage to those that lost their life in the line of duty during WWII on Saturday against Iowa State.



📝 https://t.co/WLZZaTlgew

🎟 https://t.co/Paj8KT2loO pic.twitter.com/ekM0XbSr3D — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 29, 2018

Ole Miss is wearing patriotic helmets.

Other notable unis

Oregon is wearing its "Jumpman" jerseys and shoes for the first Eugene return for former coach Chip Kelly, now at UCLA (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

UCF, founded as Florida Technological University, was originally tasked with supporting the nearby space center and launch site at Cape Canaveral. On Thursday night during their 52-40 win over Temple, the Knights honored their past with their Space Game uniforms.

Sing it with us now

What the world / needs now / is art / meat art

With both Bama and College Game Day on campus, my caretakers decided to go for meat art twice this week. Both were delicious and demolished. @lsufootball @collegegameday #beatbama pic.twitter.com/BkproHwU7M — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) November 3, 2018

The best games

All times ET

Nebraska at No. 10 Ohio State, noon, FOX

No. 20 Texas A&M at Auburn, noon, ESPN

No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky, 3:30, CBS

No. 13 West Virginia at No. 17 Texas, 3:30 FOX

No. 16 Iowa at Purdue, 3:30, ESPN2

No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, 3:45, ESPN

No. 22 Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45, ACC Network

No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU, 8, CBS

No. 7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8, ABC

Cal at No. 8 Washington State, 10:45, ESPN

Really sprucing it up

For the first time in 30 years, Florida has painted its end zones orange, inspiring lots of tweets with emojis with those two eyes looking slightly to the left.