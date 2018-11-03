        <
        >

          Best of Week 10: Salute to Service uniforms, plus meat art!

          play
          Orgeron fired up for Alabama vs. LSU (1:48)

          Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron talks with Maria Taylor about what the LSU-Alabama rivalry means to him. (1:48)

          9:43 AM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
            Follow on Twitter

          Well, it's a big week over here. Week 10. Statement Saturday. All that.

          Several teams are wearing special uniforms honoring the military for the Salute to Service campaign.

          Arizona State is honoring Pat Tillman with PT 42 on the jersey and helmet, and a patch on the back with a Tillman quote that reads, "Somewhere inside, we hear a voice. It leads us in the direction of the person we wish to become. But it is up to us whether or not to follow."

          Mississippi State's "Statesman" jerseys and helmet are designed to look like the Mississippi Air National Guard transport plane named after Sonny Montgomery, an MSU alum, World War II veteran and longtime U.S. Representative. The back of the helmet features representations of the medals Montgomery was awarded during his military career.

          Kansas uniforms feature a "KU WWII Vet" patch and the helmets showcase the Jayhawks logo as it would appear painted on a fighter jets, complete with a sheet metal texture.

          Ole Miss is wearing patriotic helmets.

          Other notable unis

          Oregon is wearing its "Jumpman" jerseys and shoes for the first Eugene return for former coach Chip Kelly, now at UCLA (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

          UCF, founded as Florida Technological University, was originally tasked with supporting the nearby space center and launch site at Cape Canaveral. On Thursday night during their 52-40 win over Temple, the Knights honored their past with their Space Game uniforms.

          Sing it with us now

          What the world / needs now / is art / meat art

          The best games

          All times ET

          • Nebraska at No. 10 Ohio State, noon, FOX

          • No. 20 Texas A&M at Auburn, noon, ESPN

          • No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky, 3:30, CBS

          • No. 13 West Virginia at No. 17 Texas, 3:30 FOX

          • No. 16 Iowa at Purdue, 3:30, ESPN2

          • No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, 3:45, ESPN

          • No. 22 Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45, ACC Network

          • No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU, 8, CBS

          • No. 7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8, ABC

          • Cal at No. 8 Washington State, 10:45, ESPN

          Really sprucing it up

          For the first time in 30 years, Florida has painted its end zones orange, inspiring lots of tweets with emojis with those two eyes looking slightly to the left.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices