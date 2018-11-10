Best of Week 11: Notre Dame's cinematic homage to laundry

Tom Rinaldi tells the story of how four members of Notre Dame's 1988 national championship team have strengthened their bond over the years. (3:14)

Week 11 is upon us, and things are really starting to take shape. Of the 10 games left that will have the biggest impact on the playoff race, half of them will be played Saturday.

Undefeated Notre Dame, hoping to land one of those playoff spots, is channeling some history for its game against Florida State.

Brian Kelly went all method in recreating a scene from "Rudy" for Notre Dame to announce the Irish are wearing jerseys inspired by the famous 1977 "Green Jersey Game," when Joe Montana led No. 11 Notre Dame to a 49-19 rout of No. 5 USC.

It's Senior Day in South Bend tomorrow, and @NDFootball is going green to celebrate. Inspired by the 1977 'Green Jersey Game', the #FightingIrish will wear this legendary color as they compete towards a berth in the @CFBPlayoff #GoIrishhttps://t.co/jbeK3k9xeQ pic.twitter.com/4DKeVHuRhb — Under Armour News (@UAnews) November 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who's been fielding questions about the Dawgs wearing their alternate black jerseys against Auburn, didn't break character.

@KirbySmartUGA on #Dawgs wearing Black Jerseys vs AU:"if you guys want black jerseys, just close your eyes & you'll see black."



Can we award him the Savage Pads?#GoDawgs #UGA #BeatAU — Mark Owens (@marko6262) November 9, 2018

The best games

All times ET

TCU at No. 9 West Virginia, noon, FS1

No. 10 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan State, noon, FOX

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama, 3:30, CBS

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma, 3:30, ABC

No. 8 Washington State at Colorado, 3:30, ESPN

No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia, 7, ESPN

No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College, 8, ABC

Break the code

Whatever Wake Forest was doing here, it worked in a 27-23 upset of NC State.

These sideline playcalls are getting bizarre ... pic.twitter.com/c6f7LwTW9i — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 9, 2018

Salute to service

In honor of Veterans Day tomorrow, several teams are wearing military appreciation uniforms.

Saturday, we pay tribute to Memorial. We salute our military and honor our veterans.



🌽🔴🇺🇸#GBR x #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/1LGdviDGuL — ❄️ Nebraska Football ❄️ (@HuskerFBNation) November 6, 2018

We will salute all Veterans and pay a special tribute to the memory of Nile Kinnick with this helmet for our Military Appreciation Game this Saturday | #Hawkeyes https://t.co/Ga1YS87qlj pic.twitter.com/OwtE48u57r — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 7, 2018

This week, #Mizzou remembers 117 souls who we will never forget 🇺🇸



Details 👇

🔗 https://t.co/X45wAgNqK7 pic.twitter.com/LutIol5ZPC — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 9, 2018

Join us for our annual Salute To Service game on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. vs. Southern Miss and help us white out Legion Field. #SaluteToService #UABwhiteout pic.twitter.com/iCzMtgRap1 — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 8, 2018

Sending them off

Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury shared a nice tribute video to his team's seniors.

A new home for the Aztecs

San Diego State football, which plays at SDCCU Stadium, was in danger of being homeless as the city hoped to tear down the facility which was vacated by the Chargers' move to Los Angeles. The Aztecs got good news this week when a measure passed that will bring a new, smaller college-type stadium as part of a site renovation.