Best of Week 11: Notre Dame's cinematic homage to laundry

Week 11 is upon us, and things are really starting to take shape. Of the 10 games left that will have the biggest impact on the playoff race, half of them will be played Saturday.
Undefeated Notre Dame, hoping to land one of those playoff spots, is channeling some history for its game against Florida State.
Brian Kelly went all method in recreating a scene from "Rudy" for Notre Dame to announce the Irish are wearing jerseys inspired by the famous 1977 "Green Jersey Game," when Joe Montana led No. 11 Notre Dame to a 49-19 rout of No. 5 USC.
For our seniors...#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatSeminoles pic.twitter.com/wJDElNfPg4— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 9, 2018
It's Senior Day in South Bend tomorrow, and @NDFootball is going green to celebrate. Inspired by the 1977 'Green Jersey Game', the #FightingIrish will wear this legendary color as they compete towards a berth in the @CFBPlayoff #GoIrishhttps://t.co/jbeK3k9xeQ pic.twitter.com/4DKeVHuRhb— Under Armour News (@UAnews) November 9, 2018
Meanwhile, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who's been fielding questions about the Dawgs wearing their alternate black jerseys against Auburn, didn't break character.
@KirbySmartUGA on #Dawgs wearing Black Jerseys vs AU:"if you guys want black jerseys, just close your eyes & you'll see black."— Mark Owens (@marko6262) November 9, 2018
Can we award him the Savage Pads?#GoDawgs #UGA #BeatAU
The best games
All times ET
TCU at No. 9 West Virginia, noon, FS1
No. 10 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan State, noon, FOX
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama, 3:30, CBS
Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma, 3:30, ABC
No. 8 Washington State at Colorado, 3:30, ESPN
No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia, 7, ESPN
No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College, 8, ABC
Break the code
Whatever Wake Forest was doing here, it worked in a 27-23 upset of NC State.
These sideline playcalls are getting bizarre ... pic.twitter.com/c6f7LwTW9i— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 9, 2018
Salute to service
In honor of Veterans Day tomorrow, several teams are wearing military appreciation uniforms.
Saturday, we pay tribute to Memorial. We salute our military and honor our veterans.— ❄️ Nebraska Football ❄️ (@HuskerFBNation) November 6, 2018
🌽🔴🇺🇸#GBR x #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/1LGdviDGuL
We will salute all Veterans and pay a special tribute to the memory of Nile Kinnick with this helmet for our Military Appreciation Game this Saturday | #Hawkeyes https://t.co/Ga1YS87qlj pic.twitter.com/OwtE48u57r— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 7, 2018
Introducing our 2018 Salute to Service 🇺🇸 uniforms #PitchforkSalute #teamadidas @adidasfballus pic.twitter.com/zGXX0v2uOC— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 29, 2018
This week, #Mizzou remembers 117 souls who we will never forget 🇺🇸— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 9, 2018
Details 👇
🔗 https://t.co/X45wAgNqK7 pic.twitter.com/LutIol5ZPC
Join us for our annual Salute To Service game on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. vs. Southern Miss and help us white out Legion Field. #SaluteToService #UABwhiteout pic.twitter.com/iCzMtgRap1— UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 8, 2018
Sending them off
Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury shared a nice tribute video to his team's seniors.
Love you guys. #SeniorDay #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/naSvDLxO2Q— Kliff Kingsbury (@TTUKingsbury) November 8, 2018
A new home for the Aztecs
San Diego State football, which plays at SDCCU Stadium, was in danger of being homeless as the city hoped to tear down the facility which was vacated by the Chargers' move to Los Angeles. The Aztecs got good news this week when a measure passed that will bring a new, smaller college-type stadium as part of a site renovation.
"I think it's a win for San Diego State, but more importantly, it's a win for the community."@SDSUFootball head coach Rocky Long spoke to the media for the first time after Measure G passed on Tuesday's election. pic.twitter.com/ctsD8kFh6v— GoAztecs (@GoAztecs) November 8, 2018