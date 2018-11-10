        <
          Best of Week 11: Notre Dame's cinematic homage to laundry

          Notre Dame legends bond in 'The Riding Irish' (3:14)

          Tom Rinaldi tells the story of how four members of Notre Dame's 1988 national championship team have strengthened their bond over the years. (3:14)

          9:11 AM ET
          Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
              Dave Wilson is an editor for ESPN.com since 2010. He previously worked at The Dallas Morning News, San Diego Union-Tribune and Las Vegas Sun.
          Week 11 is upon us, and things are really starting to take shape. Of the 10 games left that will have the biggest impact on the playoff race, half of them will be played Saturday.

          Undefeated Notre Dame, hoping to land one of those playoff spots, is channeling some history for its game against Florida State.

          Brian Kelly went all method in recreating a scene from "Rudy" for Notre Dame to announce the Irish are wearing jerseys inspired by the famous 1977 "Green Jersey Game," when Joe Montana led No. 11 Notre Dame to a 49-19 rout of No. 5 USC.

          Meanwhile, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who's been fielding questions about the Dawgs wearing their alternate black jerseys against Auburn, didn't break character.

          The best games

          All times ET

          • TCU at No. 9 West Virginia, noon, FS1

          • No. 10 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan State, noon, FOX

          • No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama, 3:30, CBS

          • Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma, 3:30, ABC

          • No. 8 Washington State at Colorado, 3:30, ESPN

          • No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia, 7, ESPN

          • No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College, 8, ABC

          Break the code

          Whatever Wake Forest was doing here, it worked in a 27-23 upset of NC State.

          Salute to service

          In honor of Veterans Day tomorrow, several teams are wearing military appreciation uniforms.

          Sending them off

          Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury shared a nice tribute video to his team's seniors.

          A new home for the Aztecs

          San Diego State football, which plays at SDCCU Stadium, was in danger of being homeless as the city hoped to tear down the facility which was vacated by the Chargers' move to Los Angeles. The Aztecs got good news this week when a measure passed that will bring a new, smaller college-type stadium as part of a site renovation.

