          Best of Week 13: Texas gets to 'have fun playing Kyler next week'

          play
          Tebow: Rivalry week 'unlike anything else' (1:14)

          Tim Tebow passionately explains why rivalry week in college football is so special and how beating a rival can turn around a terrible season. (1:14)

          10:41 AM ET
          • Dave WilsonESPN Staff Writer
          Rivalry week is upon us, and so far it has proved as filling as our Thanksgiving spread.

          And like the leftovers we look forward to so much, we're salivating over seconds next week, as Texas-OU 2: Electric Boogaloo is on tap for the Big 12 title game.

          Fresh off a brisk 59-56 victory over West Virginia, Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton wasn't content to let this week have its own time to shine. Asked about Texas linebacker Breckyn Hager's comment last week that "OU has no defense," Bolton said, "It blows my mind. We hung 50 on them, too," referring to Texas' 48-45 win in October. "If anyone on their defense has anything to say, they can have fun playing Kyler next week."

          play
          0:50

          Sooners' Bolton: Texas can 'have fun playing Kyler next week'

          Oklahoma LB Curtis Bolton responds to Texas DE Breckyn Hager saying the Sooners have no defense and wishes them luck playing Kyler Murray next week.

          Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who is having one of the greatest seasons in college football history, was 19 of 26 for 304 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception, plus 92 yards rushing in October's matchup. On the season, he has passed for 3,674 yards and 37 touchdowns to seven interceptions, and rushed for 853 yards and 11 TDs.

          But Texas has already beat him once this year. And next week, we already have one of the biggest Texas-OU games in history to look forward to.

          Everybody got in trouble at the Egg Bowl

          If Texas-OU is the seconds, this week's appetizer was a deliciously devilish Egg Bowl, where things got a little heated in Mississippi State's 35-3 victory over Ole Miss.

          A post-play scuffle led to an unusual proclamation from the officials: "Unsportsmanlike conduct on all players from both teams."

          After the game, the Mississippi State band delivered yet one more indignity to Ole Miss, trolling the Landsharks with their version of "Baby Shark," the children's song that is nearing 2 billion views on YouTube.

          Saturday's big games

          All times ET

          • No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State, noon, FOX

          • Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia, noon, SEC Network

          • No. 11 Florida at Florida State, noon, ABC

          • Auburn at No. 1 Alabama, 3:30, CBS

          • South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson, 7, ESPN

          • No. 7 LSU at No. 22 Texas A&M, 7:30, SEC Network

          • No. 3 Notre Dame at USC, 8, ABC

          • BYU at No. 17 Utah, 10, FS1

          • No. 21 Utah State at No. 23 Boise State, 10:15, ESPN

          The Tide is dry

          What do you do when you're supposed to play a big game and your field is not as dry as you would like? If you're Alabama, it's obvious: You hire helicopters to hover over the grassy to dry it.

          Mind over matter

          Gardner Minshew and his Washington State brethren prepared for the snowy Apple Cup in Pullman on Friday night by strutting around like some real cool shirtless dudes.

          Things got a little cooler from there. And Washington won, 28-15.

          Settle down, you guys

          In other long-standing, heated rivalries, there's ... Texas-Kansas?

          Things got off to a wild start when someone replaced the KU flag on campus at Fraser Hall, the tallest building in Lawrence, with a Texas flag. The Lawrence Journal-World said "emergency radio traffic indicated that the apparent prank was reported to campus police."

          Savage fans even threw up the disrespectful and penalty-worthy "Horns Down" gesture.

          Open up the playbook

          Let's check in on the Civil War, where Oregon beat Oregon State 55-15 despite some creative playcalling from the Beavers.

