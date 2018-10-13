        <
          Best of Week 7: Alabama is on 'Dixieland Delight' watch

          Try not to sing bad words, Alabama fans. The future of a tradition is counting on you. John David Mercer/USA Today Sports
          Week 7 is here, and we're singing a new verse of an old tune.

          The biggest news this week in Tuscaloosa was Tua Tagovailoa's sprained knee the return of beloved stadium anthem "Dixieland Delight" for No. 1 Alabama's game against Missouri (7 ET, ESPN).

          The fan favorite -- by the band Alabama, the three-time Country Music Association Entertainers of the Year, no less -- was last played in Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2015, but was nixed due to the annotations made by a large segment of the crowd (their additions indicated in bold):

          Spend my dollar (on beer)
          Parked in a holler 'neath the mountain moonlight (Roll Tide)
          Hold her uptight (against the wall)
          Make a little lovin' (all night)
          A little turtle dovin' on a Mason Dixon night (F--- AUBURN)
          Fits my life (and LSU)
          Oh so right (and Tennessee, too)
          My Diiiixielaaaaaaaaand Delight

          Such a shame to bastardize a beautiful tune about ... what's that now? We'll let Wikipedia break it down:

          "The song's title refers to the girlfriend of the singer. Later in the song, [songwriter Ronnie] Rogers conjures up images of various forest animals (e.g. a white-tailed buck and a red-tailed hawk) and how they bring peace to him, before returning to how the main character plans to become intimate with his girlfriend during their weekend outing."

          Seems like the perfect jam to get the people going in the fourth quarter. So along comes athletic director Greg Byrne, Tide running back Damien Harris, UA student body president Price McGiffert and one Miss Terry Saban, begging fans to let "Dixieland Delight" live by not saying the very bad words.

          Some fans are (understandably) dubious of fans' abilities to refrain...

          While others are playing the long game.

          We'll see whenever the fourth quarter rolls around. Whatever you do, don't disappoint Miss Terry, y'all,

          The best games

          • Tennessee at No. 21 Auburn, noon ET, SEC Network

          • Pittsburgh at No. 5 Notre Dame, 2:30 ET, NBC

          • No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU, 3:30 ET, CBS

          • No. 7 Washington at No. 17 Oregon ET, 3:30, ABC

          • Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State ET, 3:30, BTN

          • Missouri at No. 1 Alabama, 7 ET, ESPN

          • No. 6 West Virginia at Iowa State, 7 ET, FS1

          • No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan, 7:30 ET, ABC

          Was it in the basement?

          Did you know Texas A&M and South Carolina will be playing for a trophy on Saturday (3:30 ET, SEC Network)? Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp did not.

          According to myaggienation.com, the trophy hasn't been seen because it's actually been at the Alamo hanging out since the Aggies have never had to relinquish it, going 4-0 against South Carolina in the SEC era.

          Wanna see it? Here it is being held by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

          What they're wearing

          Illinois is honoring a legend for its homecoming game against Purdue (3:30 ET, FS1).

          Ole Miss is wearing all whites for its visit to Arkansas (7:30, SEC Network).

          West Virginia is suiting up in the Stormtrooper unis for its night game at Iowa State (7, FS1).

