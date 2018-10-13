Best of Week 7: Alabama is on 'Dixieland Delight' watch

Week 7 is here, and we're singing a new verse of an old tune.

The biggest news this week in Tuscaloosa was Tua Tagovailoa's sprained knee the return of beloved stadium anthem "Dixieland Delight" for No. 1 Alabama's game against Missouri (7 ET, ESPN).

The fan favorite -- by the band Alabama, the three-time Country Music Association Entertainers of the Year, no less -- was last played in Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2015, but was nixed due to the annotations made by a large segment of the crowd (their additions indicated in bold):

Spend my dollar (on beer)

Parked in a holler 'neath the mountain moonlight (Roll Tide)

Hold her uptight (against the wall)

Make a little lovin' (all night)

A little turtle dovin' on a Mason Dixon night (F--- AUBURN)

Fits my life (and LSU)

Oh so right (and Tennessee, too)

My Diiiixielaaaaaaaaand Delight

Such a shame to bastardize a beautiful tune about ... what's that now? We'll let Wikipedia break it down:

"The song's title refers to the girlfriend of the singer. Later in the song, [songwriter Ronnie] Rogers conjures up images of various forest animals (e.g. a white-tailed buck and a red-tailed hawk) and how they bring peace to him, before returning to how the main character plans to become intimate with his girlfriend during their weekend outing."

Seems like the perfect jam to get the people going in the fourth quarter. So along comes athletic director Greg Byrne, Tide running back Damien Harris, UA student body president Price McGiffert and one Miss Terry Saban, begging fans to let "Dixieland Delight" live by not saying the very bad words.

Some fans are (understandably) dubious of fans' abilities to refrain...

Greg Byrne: "Will everyone please read the video boards during Dixieland Delight and not shout obscenities"



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/n2AUzSSxHS — DusTUAn (@TheDustanReeves) October 11, 2018

While others are playing the long game.

Everyone needs to get this new version of dixieland delight right on Saturday so we can finesse ua athletics and say the REAL version at the iron bowl — Kendall Jones (@KendallJones16) October 11, 2018

We'll see whenever the fourth quarter rolls around. Whatever you do, don't disappoint Miss Terry, y'all,

The best games

Tennessee at No. 21 Auburn, noon ET, SEC Network

Pittsburgh at No. 5 Notre Dame, 2:30 ET, NBC

No. 2 Georgia at No. 13 LSU, 3:30 ET, CBS

No. 7 Washington at No. 17 Oregon ET, 3:30, ABC

Michigan State at No. 8 Penn State ET, 3:30, BTN

Missouri at No. 1 Alabama, 7 ET, ESPN

No. 6 West Virginia at Iowa State, 7 ET, FS1

No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan, 7:30 ET, ABC

Was it in the basement?

Did you know Texas A&M and South Carolina will be playing for a trophy on Saturday (3:30 ET, SEC Network)? Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp did not.

Told the trophy for the A&M-SC game is called the Bonham Trophy, named after Alamo hero James Bonham, who was from South Carolina, Will Muschamp asks, "Is he in The Alamo movie? That was a hell of a movie." Then adds: "Hell, we ain't won it, so we ain't got it over here." — TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 10, 2018

According to myaggienation.com, the trophy hasn't been seen because it's actually been at the Alamo hanging out since the Aggies have never had to relinquish it, going 4-0 against South Carolina in the SEC era.

Wanna see it? Here it is being held by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

What they're wearing

Illinois is honoring a legend for its homecoming game against Purdue (3:30 ET, FS1).

Gray Ghost uniforms for Homecoming to honor the Galloping Ghost 🐐



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ILLINI x #ILLINOIShomecoming pic.twitter.com/1GPnFl1HGQ — Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) October 8, 2018

Ole Miss is wearing all whites for its visit to Arkansas (7:30, SEC Network).

🚨 Uniform release presented by @oldveniceoxford 🚨



Fall has arrived, but winter is coming.... Prepare for an encore. ❄️#HottyToddy #RebThreads pic.twitter.com/U03RU6pC9i — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 12, 2018

West Virginia is suiting up in the Stormtrooper unis for its night game at Iowa State (7, FS1).