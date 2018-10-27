Best of Week 9: LSU fans' Devin White movement is taking to the skies

Barry Sanders set 34 NCAA records and won the Heisman in 1988 for Oklahoma State, a season considered by most as the greatest by a college RB ever. (0:58)

Here we are in Week 9. The first College Football Playoff rankings come out next week, so I'm sure everything will go quietly this weekend.

It has been a week since LSU All-American linebacker Devin White was called for a controversial targeting penalty in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. The Tigers have a bye this week and No. 1 Alabama next week, and the second-half penalty means White, probably the Tigers' best player, will miss the first half against the hated Crimson Tide. With an extra week to stew on it, they seem to be taking things in stride down in Louisiana.

For instance, the governor, John Bel Edwards, weighed in.

Someone is going to have to explain the definition of "targeting" to me. From what I know, that wasn't it. #GeauxTigers — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 21, 2018

The Ragin' Cajun, political strategist and commentator James Carville, wrote an op-ed calling it "collusion" between the SEC and Alabama and saying the league "has an opportunity to take a stand for fairness and democracy" by righting this wrong.

There is clear evidence of collusion and of course it's between ⁦@SEC⁩ and ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ . I won't stand for it. Read my latest in ⁦@theadvocatebr⁩ tonight. #GeauxTigers https://t.co/cOY2cweauT — James Carville (@JamesCarville) October 22, 2018

A crowdfunding campaign raised enough money to put 13 billboards in Birmingham, Alabama, home of the SEC offices, with even more spotted in Baton Rouge.

UPDATE: The #FreeDevinWhite gofundme campaign, combined with an end of October special, raised enough money to fund 13 billboards. They'll be going live around Birmingham any moment now. pic.twitter.com/j53CeRlWVp — Bradford (@LSUbradford) October 23, 2018

And on Saturday, things escalate even further as the campaign takes to the skies, with banners scheduled to fly over the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville and another scheduled for LSU-Bama next week.

LSU fans may not win their battle. But at least they've found support among American hero Tim Tebow. So there's that.

LSU linebacker Devin White was suspended following a targeting penalty and @TimTebow calls it "ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/gvh638Ls9E — First Take (@FirstTake) October 26, 2018

The best games

(All times ET)

No. 2 Clemson at Florida State, noon, ABC

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 7 Georgia (at Jacksonville), CBS

No. 18 Iowa at No. 17 Penn State, 3:30, ESPN

No. 21 South Florida at Houston, 3:30 ABC/ESPN2

Kansas State at No. 8 Oklahoma, 3:30, FOX

No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford, 7, PAC-12 Network

No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma State, 8, ABC

Beware of black uniforms

Uniform "reveals" for color combinations have become a thing, and now we're really getting into the holiday spirit with them.

South Carolina created a Halloween-themed trailer -- hurdling folks in a cornfield and all -- for their all-black unis for Saturday night's game against Tennessee (7:30 ET, SEC Network).

Syracuse is goin' all Michael Myers for their game against No. 22 NC State (7, ESPN2).

Embrace the darkness.

Seize the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/bsRko6287M — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 26, 2018

Missouri is wearing all black against No. 12 Kentucky (4, SEC Network).

Everything you've heard is true...



All ⚫ Saturday at #TheZou pic.twitter.com/DptckG2QhE — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 26, 2018

And Ohio State has a bye, but they announced an all-black look for Nebraska next weekend.

Honoring a legend

In Stillwater, Oklahoma State is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Barry Sanders' monster 1988 season, in which he rushed for 2,850 yards, scored 44 touchdowns, broke 34 NCAA records and won the Heisman.

In addition to wearing throwback uniforms for their game against Texas (including a 30th anniversary patch), Sanders and his offensive line -- known as the War Pigs -- will be grand marshals of OSU's homecoming celebration and the Sea of Orange Parade on Saturday morning.

Read more on the wild stories behind Sanders' insane season.

Staying grounded

On the road at Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech started Tobias Oliver, a redshirt freshman, at quarterback. He didn't complete a single pass, although he only attempted one. Instead, he carried the ball 40 times -- mostly simple quarterback sweeps -- as the Yellowjackets beat the Hokies 49-28.

"We ran, like, four or five [plays]," Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason told the Roanoke Times. "They couldn't stop it. So we didn't have to bring out as many plays."