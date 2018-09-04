        <
          Capital One Fan Vote: Who can challenge Alabama?

          11:00 AM ET
          Heather Dinich
          The SEC emerged from Week 1 with a Power 5-leading 91 percent chance to put a team into the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's Playoff Predictor. Much of that can be attributed to the strong performances of the SEC West, but no team enters Week 2 in a better position than No. 1 Alabama, which now has a 63 percent chance to reach the playoff following its convincing win over Louisville.

          There has to be somebody, though -- some team -- capable of challenging the Tide ... right?

          Yes, and you've seen this movie before: Alabama vs. Clemson.

          According to the Playoff Predictor, Clemson has a 57.4 percent chance to make the playoff -- second only to Alabama. Oklahoma (44.6 percent) and Ohio State (43 percent) aren't too far behind, but there is a significant dropoff after that, as Georgia has a 27.3 percent chance.

          Clemson is coming off a 48-7 win over an overmatched Furman team but will get a much more difficult test this week at Texas A&M and a familiar old foe in coach Jimbo Fisher. ESPN's Football Power Index favors Clemson in each of its remaining games, but guess what? It does the same for Alabama.

          Ready for a(nother) rematch? Think another contender poses the best chance to take down the champs? Let your voice be heard with the Capital One Fan Vote.

