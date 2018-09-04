Capital One Fan Vote: Who can challenge Alabama?

The SEC emerged from Week 1 with a Power 5-leading 91 percent chance to put a team into the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's Playoff Predictor. Much of that can be attributed to the strong performances of the SEC West, but no team enters Week 2 in a better position than No. 1 Alabama, which now has a 63 percent chance to reach the playoff following its convincing win over Louisville.

There has to be somebody, though -- some team -- capable of challenging the Tide ... right?

Yes, and you've seen this movie before: Alabama vs. Clemson.

According to the Playoff Predictor, Clemson has a 57.4 percent chance to make the playoff -- second only to Alabama. Oklahoma (44.6 percent) and Ohio State (43 percent) aren't too far behind, but there is a significant dropoff after that, as Georgia has a 27.3 percent chance.

Clemson is coming off a 48-7 win over an overmatched Furman team but will get a much more difficult test this week at Texas A&M and a familiar old foe in coach Jimbo Fisher. ESPN's Football Power Index favors Clemson in each of its remaining games, but guess what? It does the same for Alabama.

