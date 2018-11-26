Capital One Fan Vote: Ohio State or Oklahoma?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer reveal their top 5 for the College Football Playoff after Michigan's loss, with both picking Georgia at No. 4. (2:26)

If the favorites all win Saturday's championship games in the Big 12, SEC, ACC and Big Ten, the College Football Playoff selection committee likely will be deciding between two teams -- Oklahoma and Ohio State -- for the final playoff spot. Both would be 11-1. Both would be conference champions. Both would have wins over ranked opponents in their final two games (West Virginia and Texas for Oklahoma; Michigan and Northwestern for Ohio State).

Although Oklahoma's overall profile appears stronger -- better opponents' record, one more win against current Top 25 teams than Ohio State, a record-setting offense -- ESPN's Playoff Predictor favors the Buckeyes. The updated predictor gives Ohio State a 48 percent chance of making the playoff, while Oklahoma has only a 33 percent chance to return to the field of four. Predictor actually gives Georgia a better chance of reaching the playoff (39 percent) than Lincoln Riley's team.

Ohio State's chances of reaching the national championship game and winning its first title since 2014 are relatively slim, according to the predictor -- 15 percent and 5 percent -- but still better than Oklahoma's chances (11 percent and 4 percent).

Which team do you think the committee should choose?