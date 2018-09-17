Capital One Fan Vote: Can anyone beat Alabama?

Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway discuss who should be in the top 5 for the College Football Playoff, disagreeing where LSU stands. (3:01)

Alabama has looked so dominate through three weeks, that we've started questions whether any of the Tide's remaining opponents have a chance.

Bama has four future opponents currently ranked in the top 25: No. 22 Texas A&M, No. 6 LSU, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 6 Auburn. Of those, ESPN Football Power Index gives LSU the best chance to upset the top team in the nation (15 percent chance) because the Tigers get Alabama at home. Texas A&M (10 percent), Mississippi State (13 percent) and Auburn (12 percent) all have to go to Bryant-Denny this season.

Some other notes:

LSU has the most efficient defense in that grouping (ninth in FBS, with Mississippi State 20th, Auburn 21st and Texas A&M 60th).

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham has already beaten Alabama once and is looking to become the first quarterback to beat a Nick Saban-led Alabama team twice.

When Alabama's defense struggles, it's usually against dual-threat quarterbacks. Mississippi State QB Nick Fitzgerald has 10 career games with at least 150 passing yards and 100 rushing yards, twice as many as any other active quarterback.

Saban is 12-0 against his former assistant coaches, with 11 of the 12 wins by at least 14 points (including a 24-7 win over Florida State last year when current Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was still with the Seminoles).

So what do you think? Can anyone take Bama? Vote in the Capital One Fan Vote Question.