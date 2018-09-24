Capital One Fan Vote: Which of these top-10s will make the CFP?

Jim Mora and Joey Galloway break down their top 5 for the College Football Playoff, including Mora liking Stanford ahead of Clemson. (3:02)

When the College Football Playoff selection committee unveils its final rankings in December and the four-team playoff field is set, there's a good chance that this Saturday plays a key role in the proceedings.

Week 5 brings about two games involving teams ranked in the Associated Press top 10: No. 8 Notre Dame hosts No. 7 Stanford in South Bend, while over in Happy Valley, No. 4 Ohio State travels to take on No. 9 Penn State.

Which of those four teams has the best shot at making the College Football Playoff?

Ohio State is a four-point favorite according to oddsmakers, but ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Nittany Lions the slight edge on Saturday, giving Penn State a 53.6 percent chance to win.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is a 4.5-point favorite and FPI agrees, giving the Fighting Irish a 67.2 percent chance of victory over the Cardinal.

FPI gives Ohio State the best chance of these four teams to win the remainder of their games -- which would essentially guarantee a playoff spot -- giving the Buckeyes a 13.8 percent chance to do so. Notre Dame has a 13.4 percent chance to win out, according to FPI, while Penn State (9.3) and Stanford (1.9) are less likely to do so according to the metrics.

A win will be a huge resume builder for any of the teams involved. Which one of these four is most likely to be left standing when the dust settles in December?