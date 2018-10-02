Capital One Fan Vote: Who should be No. 2?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer break down their top 5 teams, with Galloway adding Notre Dame to his list and Palmer moving LSU into the mix. (3:25)

Everybody knows who No. 1 is and there isn't much quibbling about it: Alabama is the team to beat.

The reigning national champion has been a terror through the season's first five weeks, with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa unlocking the offense and turning the Crimson Tide into an even tougher outfit to beat than they already were.

But if Alabama is No. 1, who is No. 2?

The polls say Georgia. Let's not forget, it's the Bulldogs -- not the Tide -- who are the reigning SEC champions. And Georgia took Alabama to the brink in the title game last year before second-and-26.

Is it Ohio State? The Buckeyes are coming off one of the most impressive wins any team in the country has this season, coming back from double-digits twice to beat Penn State in front of a record Beaver Stadium crowd, on the night of a "white out." They also have a solid "road" win over TCU (that game was played in Arlington, Texas, just down the road from the Horned Frogs' home stadium).

Others might say LSU, and the Tigers have an impressive case. With a nonconference win over Miami and a road win over Auburn, Ed Orgeron's group has one of the most impressive résumés of the top 10 teams thus far.

Or is it Clemson, which has a good road nonconference win over Texas A&M and survived a scare from Syracuse in Week 5, despite being down to its third quarterback?

What do the metrics say? ESPN's Football Power Index gives the edge to the Buckeyes. Alabama has the highest chance to make the playoff (75.4 percent) and Ohio State is the only other team with nearly as good of a shot (74.9 percent).

FPI feels Clemson (56 percent) and Georgia (52 percent) currently have a better-than-a-coin flip shot at making it into the playoff, while Notre Dame (47 percent) and Oklahoma (32.6 percent) still have a decent shot, according to the metrics.

As for LSU with its impressive résumé? FPI doesn't like the Tigers -- perhaps because Alabama still remains on the schedule. FPI gives them just a 6.4 percent chance to make it, below the likes of one-loss squads Penn State (15.9 percent), Washington (13.6 percent) and Michigan (8.1 percent).

Coach O's getting no respect from the metrics.

Who do you say deserves the No. 2 nod? Make your voice heard below!