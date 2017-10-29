Here comes The Eliminator, and there go the Irish

The last time we gathered here a mere two weeks ago, 17 teams remained in contention for the College Football Playoff.

And well, that was before the emergence of the Turnover Chain as a societal touchstone, before Bedlam produced 114 points, before Alabama nearly lost to another college football team and before Ohio State was blown out by Iowa, which one week later gained 66 yards. (Yes, in four quarters.)

So much has happened.

Also, the College Football Playoff selection committee released two sets of rankings, inserting a dose of reality into this season.

The Eliminator operates under the expectation that a lot will happen every week -- but not that everything will happen every week. Yes, we know that The Citadel, technically, could beat Clemson. Same with Louisiana-Monroe over Auburn. But no need exists to parse every playoff scenario.

That considered, we believe this much to be true with three more playoff rankings due out ahead of the Dec. 3 unveiling of the semifinal pairings:

• The Pac-12 is essentially done, including USC, which stands little chance to atone for a 35-point loss to Notre Dame in Week 8. The Irish, by the way, on Saturday night at Miami did not help the Trojans' bid to rise from the ranks of the eliminated.

• The Group of 5 isn't getting into the playoff this year. Or likely any year, unless one of its teams conquers a stacked out-of-conference schedule en route to a perfect record.

• Only Alabama stands a chance to make the playoff as a team that fails to qualify for its own conference title game, a la Ohio State in 2016. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Buckeyes a 99.7 percent chance to win the Big Ten East, so say goodbye to Penn State -- and Michigan, which was discarded by the Eliminator after a Week 8 loss in Happy Valley.

After Notre Dame took a woodshed beating against Miami, The Eliminator said goodbye to the Irish and six other teams in its latest update. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the final 10:

Still in contention

Alabama Crimson Tide

Trending: EVEN

Nick Saban's team is dealing with injuries, and Mississippi State tested the Tide like no other foe has this year, as Alabama failed to force a turnover for the first time in 37 games. Suddenly, Alabama looks vulnerable, heading toward an Iron Bowl visit to Auburn in two weeks. Isn't this right where the coach wants his team?

Miami Hurricanes

Trending: UP

Quit doubting the Hurricanes. Long gone are the concerns over close wins in four consecutive ACC games. Miami has now inspired a phenomenon by forcing four turnovers in four straight games. It punctuated the resurgence with a dominant showing in a 41-8 win over Notre Dame that cemented one team as a contender and exposed another as something else.

Oklahoma Sooners

Trending: UP

The Sooners have gained more than 500 yards in all but one game -- a win at Ohio State in which they went for 490. Baker Mayfield's lead in the Heisman race is huge, and OU has all but secured its spot in the Big 12 title game. It sets up nicely for the Sooners' return to the playoff. And as we know, things always go as planned in this league. Right?

Clemson Tigers

Trending: UP

The Tigers never lost control of their destiny after a Week 7 loss to Syracuse, but losses Saturday by two teams ranked ahead of Clemson bode well for the ACC Atlantic champ. It must take care of the in-state competition before a matchup with Miami that looks like a standout even on a championship weekend full of meaningful games.

Wisconsin Badgers

Trending: UP

The Badgers' defense is in cruise control despite key injuries, holding Iowa to the third-lowest yardage total gained by an AP-ranked team in the past 20 years. Suddenly, Wisconsin, after hearing questions about its worthiness as a playoff contender, controls its fate with Michigan headed to Madison, followed by a likely date with Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Auburn Tigers

Trending: UP

The top two-loss contender, the Tigers may just control their own fate, which would rate as new territory in the playoff era. With Alabama looming, Auburn can earn a rematch with Georgia in the SEC title game with a win over the Tide. As Kerryon Johnson comes on strong, the Tigers look set to jump at least three spots this week in the rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs

Trending: DOWN

It's not all bad for the Bulldogs. It's not good, either, after Auburn ran all over the nation's No. 1-ranked team. The margin for error is gone for Georgia, which gained just 230 yards in defeat and finally suffered consequences generally associated with reliance on a freshman QB, as Jake Fromm was sacked four times.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Trending: UP

Much to the dismay of Penn State and countless others, the Buckeyes are still breathing. Left for dead a week ago after a 31-point loss at Iowa, Ohio State remains a big favorite to face Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes would need help as a two-loss league champ, but perhaps not as much as you think.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Trending: EVEN

Like record-setting quarterback Mason Rudolph, who toils in the ever-present shadow of Mayfield, the Cowboys cannot be forgotten after a harrowing win at Iowa State. Oklahoma State must root for Texas Tech this week to beat TCU, opening the path to a Bedlam rematch in the Big 12 title game. But even with a win over Oklahoma, the Pokes would remain a long shot.

TCU Horned Frogs

Trending: DOWN

If Oklahoma State has hope, so does TCU. The Horned Frogs beat the Cowboys on the road in Week 4. Yes, TCU was outmatched against Oklahoma, but that can be corrected on Dec. 2 if the Frogs handle business against Texas Tech and Baylor. And what sweet justice it would provide for this program if it can slip in the door as a two-loss Big 12 champion.

Better luck next season

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The 41-8 loss on Saturday night at Miami, plagued by inefficiency at quarterback, is just too much to overcome for the Fighting Irish. It closes with a pair of solid opponents in Navy and Stanford, but the lack of a conference title game as other potential two-loss teams boost their résumés will prevent Notre Dame from gaining a final, necessary boost.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Life is not fair for PSU, which couldn't muster enough support last year as a two-loss Big Ten champion -- and now won't make it if positioned in a spot similar to what earned Ohio State an invitation in 2016. The main difference? The Nittany Lions have lost twice, albeit by a total of four points.

Washington Huskies

A suspect nonconference schedule didn't ultimately hurt the Huskies a year ago. No such luck this season, when the soft slate is combined with two Pac-12 defeats. The Huskies' dreams of a repeat trip to the semifinals died at the feet of Bryce Love and his three TD runs Friday night.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Despite a September loss to Clemson, the Hokies remained alive until a Week 10 loss to Miami that ended their hopes in the ACC. Georgia Tech doubled down on the pain with a six-point win last weekend, rushing for 261 yards against Bud Foster's vaunted defense.

NC State Wolfpack

Much like the aforementioned Hokies, NC State simply couldn't keep pace in the second half of the season, falling on consecutive weeks to Clemson and Notre Dame without all-purpose star Nyheim Hines at full strength.

Stanford Cardinal

Before they sunk the Pac-12 into turmoil with their Week 11 win over Washington, the Cardinal lost a week earlier at Washington State. Already on playoff-contention life support after early season losses, Stanford used up its tiny margin for error.

UCF Knights

This just isn't going to happen. Yes, the Knights remain unbeaten, with opportunities to make a statement ahead. But the committee ranked UCF at No. 18 in each of its first two polls. Dream about your chaos scenarios, but no matter what happens elsewhere, there's simply too much ground to gain.

