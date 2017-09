No. 3 Clemson records 613 total yards and cashes a pick-six off of Lamar Jackson in a 47-21 win over No. 14 Louisville. (1:18)

After a crazy Saturday of games that featured a game-winning Hail Mary, a Texas-USC game that nearly lived up to its predecessor and two teams from Oklahoma continuing to roll, it's time to take a look at how four of our experts see the playoff field shaking out if the season ended today. (Thankfully, it does not.)

After Clemson's dismantling of Louisville and Lamar Jackson, the Alabama Crimson Tide are no longer a unanimous No. 1.