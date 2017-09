QB Jalen Hurts and DT Da'Ron Payne explain how Vanderbilt trash talk provided extra motivation for the team. (0:31)

It was a day of close calls for several playoff contenders. Penn State needed a touchdown pass as time expired to beat Iowa, while Oklahoma survived a shockingly close game against winless Baylor. Even Clemson, coming off a dominant effort against Louisville, didn't put away Boston College until the fourth quarter.

The lone exception? Alabama, which dismantled Vanderbilt from the start in a 59-0 trouncing.

