Nick Chubb rushes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia's 45-14 win over Vanderbilt. (1:04)

Iowa State's stunner over Oklahoma shakes up the playoff picks as the Sooners are out, making way for a couple newcomers.

Georgia earns its way onto three ballots following a 45-14 win over Vanderbilt. TCU added another impressive win in a back-and-forth battle with West Virginia to become the Big 12's lone unbeaten.

With the first official College Football Playoff rankings less than a month away, how would our experts rank the playoff contenders if the season ended today?