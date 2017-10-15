College Football Playoff picks after Week 7

Syracuse beat unbeatable Clemson, and that was just the start of a wild weekend that saw four top-10 teams fall to unranked foes. Washington State and Auburn both saw opportunities to move up in the playoff conversation evaporate following losses to Cal and LSU, respectively, while Washington went on the road and were shut down by Arizona State.

Outside of Alabama, which rolled to another easy win against Arkansas, there are no sure things in college football.

But for now, Penn State, Georgia and TCU join the Crimson Tide in our experts' playoff picks.

Of course by this time next week, that could all change.