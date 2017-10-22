College Football Playoff picks after Week 8

Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley score three touchdowns apiece as Penn State dominates Michigan 42-13 to improve to 7-0. (1:42)

Penn State solidified its hold on the No. 2 spot with its signature win of the season, defeating Michigan, 42-13. The Nittany Lions will face an even tougher test next week at Ohio State, but for now they are in firm command of the No. 2 spot in our experts' playoff picks.

Alabama is the obvious pick for No. 1 following its 45-7 destruction of Tennessee.

Meanwhile, TCU rolled past an overmatched Kansas and Georgia enjoyed a week off, meaning the top four remains the same this week. Of course, that could all change next week.