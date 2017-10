Saturday provided top teams with one more opportunity to impress the selection committee before the first rankings are released. Some earned style points, while others stumbled. (1:08)

With just three days until the first College Football Playoff rankings are revealed, Saturday saw plenty to shake up the top four.

Former unbeatens Penn State and TCU both went down, clearing the way for two new teams to join the party.

With Alabama firmly entrenched at No. 1, fellow SEC member Georgia moves up to No. 2. And after that, there were plenty of options.