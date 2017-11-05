College Football Playoff picks after Week 10

Georgia running backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb say that the top-ranked Bulldogs have to take things one week at a time instead of focusing on the College Football Playoff. (0:33)

It was a bad week for the Big Ten, with No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State going down. But for the teams at the top of the rankings, it was all about survival.

SEC powers Alabama and Georgia were both tested early before taking control against LSU and South Carolina, respectively.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, jumped out to a big early lead before holding off Wake Forest 48-37. And with Clemson taking down NC State and Oklahoma outlasting Bedlam rival Oklahoma State, there's not much movement with our playoff predictions.

Things could get crazy again next week, when Oklahoma faces TCU, Notre Dame squares off against Miami and Georgia travels to Auburn.