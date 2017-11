Heather Dinich says that Clemson and Miami can find themselves in the top four after this week, while Notre Dame is "done" after its performance against Miami. (1:33)

It was a wild Saturday, with No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame losing in routs. No. 2 Alabama was pushed to the absolute limit at Mississippi State, before finding a way late.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma and Miami both earned signature wins over top-10 foes, stating their playoff cases emphatically.

And Wisconsin just keeps on winning, improving to 10-0. But it wasn't quite enough to earn a spot in any of our experts' top fours.