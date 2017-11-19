College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

Unlike last week, when Georgia and Notre Dame went down decisively, Saturday's games largely went according to form, with last week's consensus top four -- Alabama, Miami, Clemson and Oklahoma -- all winning.

So while those teams make up everyone's top four, there is still some disagreement over who goes where. And with rivalry week fast approaching, we could see a lot more changes by this time next week.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin just keeps on winning, beating Michigan to improve to 11-0. But it wasn't quite enough to earn a spot in any of our experts' top fours.