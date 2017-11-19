        <
          College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

          Is Wisconsin doing enough to make CFP push? (1:00)

          Jonathan Vilma and Chip Kelly hope the CFP committee is paying attention to the undefeated Badgers. (1:00)

          8:30 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Unlike last week, when Georgia and Notre Dame went down decisively, Saturday's games largely went according to form, with last week's consensus top four -- Alabama, Miami, Clemson and Oklahoma -- all winning.

          So while those teams make up everyone's top four, there is still some disagreement over who goes where. And with rivalry week fast approaching, we could see a lot more changes by this time next week.

          Meanwhile, Wisconsin just keeps on winning, beating Michigan to improve to 11-0. But it wasn't quite enough to earn a spot in any of our experts' top fours.

