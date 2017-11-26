College Football Playoff picks after Week 13

Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners case for the College Football Playoff is looking good after a blowout of West Virginia. (0:53)

Wisconsin, welcome to the playoff party. With No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Miami both going down on a crazy weekend of games, the undefeated Badgers make their first appearance in our reporters' playoff predictions.

Auburn, meanwhile, defeated its second No. 1 team in three weeks, decisively taking down the Crimson Tide after doing the same to Georgia earlier this month. Now the Tigers and Bulldogs meet in a rematch that should serve as a CFP play-in game.

So who's No. 1 now? If our panel is any indication, it will be a fierce battle between Clemson and Oklahoma.