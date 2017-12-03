Brad Edwards crunches the numbers to see if Alabama or Ohio State has a better chance to fill the final spot in the College Football Playoff. (1:44)

Alabama or Ohio State. Ohio State or Alabama. That's pretty much what this comes down to. With Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia seemingly securing playoff spots with conference title wins on Saturday, the fourth spot comes down to a pair of blueblood programs and their legendary coaches, Nick Saban and Urban Meyer.

We'll have to wait until Sunday (noon ET on ESPN and ESPN App) to find out who makes it.

But our experts will tell you who they think should make it.

So, do they like Alabama or Ohio State? The tally so far: Alabama 24, Ohio State 11.