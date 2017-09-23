        <
          Your Saturday best: Week 4

          9:31 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Week 4 is here. It's been so long since last Saturday.

          Here's the best stuff from Week 4 in college football.

          A decade of greatness

          Mike Gundy's rant is celebrating 10 years as the undisputed viral moment champion of college football. The rant and all it's quotable moments happened during Gundy's postgame comments follow a win over Texas Tech on Sept. 22, 2007.

          Ruff day at the office

          Boise State's kickoff tee-retrieving dog, Kohl, was a viral sensation last weekend.

          For more on Kohl and his counterpart, Pint at UC Davis, Heather Dinich finds out about college football's hardest-working pooches.

          Bottom line: They're all good dogs.

          College football's coolest new tradition

          A grass-roots social media idea has shed light on a long-standing and impactful relationship between Iowa football and pediatric patients, turning the hospital next to Kinnick Stadium into an epicenter of hope. Mitch Sherman looks at 'the wave' at Kinnick Stadium.

