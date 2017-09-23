Week 4 is here. It's been so long since last Saturday.

Here's the best stuff from Week 4 in college football.

A decade of greatness

Mike Gundy's rant is celebrating 10 years as the undisputed viral moment champion of college football. The rant and all it's quotable moments happened during Gundy's postgame comments follow a win over Texas Tech on Sept. 22, 2007.

How has Gundy changed since that seminal moment? Ryan McGee finds out.

This week, the No. 6 Cowboys open Big 12 play against TCU (ESPN and ESPN App, 3:30 p.m. ET). Alex Scarborough looks at beauty and awesome power of the Pokes offense.

Ruff day at the office

Boise State's kickoff tee-retrieving dog, Kohl, was a viral sensation last weekend.

Boise's favorite Good Dog, Kohl, will be back in action Friday night as the Broncos host Virginia at 6 pm on ESPN! @Positive_PetsID pic.twitter.com/gkUob79UYu — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 18, 2017

For more on Kohl and his counterpart, Pint at UC Davis, Heather Dinich finds out about college football's hardest-working pooches.

Bottom line: They're all good dogs.

College football's coolest new tradition

The Iowa hospital wave started as a suggestion sent in to a popular Iowa Facebook page Hawkeye Heaven in June, and has become one of the college football's best scenes this season. Courtesy of Iowa athletics

A grass-roots social media idea has shed light on a long-standing and impactful relationship between Iowa football and pediatric patients, turning the hospital next to Kinnick Stadium into an epicenter of hope. Mitch Sherman looks at 'the wave' at Kinnick Stadium.