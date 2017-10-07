Saturday Best: Engaged Gators, Stallings' strength and more

The calendar has turned to October, which means the air temperature is cooling but several coaches' seats are warming up considerably. Conference races are also heating up, and we are here for it. This is the best stuff from Week 6 of college football.

SHE SAID YES!#SECNation is live from Gainesville and these Gators are getting married. pic.twitter.com/hlhJVPBHo9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 7, 2017

Marty Smith discusses a special feature the Aggies are unveiling in Kyle Field for tonight's match up against Alabama at 715pm on ESPN Jonathan Whyley, ESPN Producer 0:30 Marty Smith discusses a special feature the Aggies are unveiling in Kyle

UNLV remembers Las Vegas shooting victims

A member of UNLV's equipment staff places on a helmet one of the large red-ribbon decals the football team will wear in Saturday's game against San Diego State. Inside the decal reads: "Las Vegas." It was important to school officials that the city be represented in this decal. On the other side of the helmet is the standard UNLV logo. Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer 0:46 UNLV equipment staff member applies red ribbon decal to helmet

The UNLV football team is rallying together in support of its local community after the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip took the lives of 58 people and injured more than 500 last Sunday.

This weekend, ESPN will be providing continuing coverage of UNLV's tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

