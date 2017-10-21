        <
          Saturday best: Corso surfing, costume dedication

          Campuses prep for Week 8's biggest games (1:27)

          Take a look around the country to see how college campuses prepare for Week 8's biggest games. (1:27)

          10:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          After a week of surprising upsets, we're thirsty for more chaos. It's definitely a possibility, with historic rivalry games going down all over the country.

          Ride your wave, Lee

          Gotta appreciate the dedication

          No one can accuse this Penn State fan of not doing their part to pull off a "whiteout" of Beaver Stadium against Michigan.

