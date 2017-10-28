Saturday Best: Fresh pastries and mascot pep talks

It's snowing in Columbus already. That might bode well for Penn State, which won a white-out game last weekend over Michigan. Ohio State should be a bit of a bigger test, though. The second-ranked Nittany Lions and sixth-ranked Buckeyes will be joined in a packed 3:30 p.m. ET block by two other ranked vs. ranked matchups and several other conference rivalries. check back here often for the best stuff from Week 9 in college football.
A pep talk from a leprechaun
The Leprechaun has a message for you
Joe Fennessy, aka The Leprechaun from Notre Dame, has a message for college football fans ahead of the Fighting Irish's game against NC State.
Hot donuts now!
OSU student breaks down Buckeye Donuts
Ohio State student considers Buckeye Donuts to be a cornerstone institution on campus.
Mike Gundy, you've got compeition
Mullet? I think I found a competitor for Best Mullet of the game today. pic.twitter.com/ctFe0nKAP1
— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 28, 2017