          Saturday Best: Rivalry 'staches, locker room bowling and more

          11:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          November is all about giving thanks, and on this first Saturday of the month, we show our appreciation for seven, yes seven, ranked vs. ranked matchups. Check back here all day for the best from those and other games around the country.

          The Bedlam mustache is back

          Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield added this photo to his Instagram Friday. Mayfield first sported the mustache for Bedlam in Stillwater in 2015, to signify "a new sheriff was in town."

          Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff Writer

          Give it the ole college cryo

          play
          3:11

          Chilling at -250 degrees we're definitely the coolest crew this weekend, after

          Chilling at -250 degrees we're definitely the coolest crew this weekend, after a trip to the Cryo Sauna at #TCU @espnbob @brockespn Video by Allison Williams

          That six-wins feeling

