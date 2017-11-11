        <
          Saturday Best: Upset weather, baby gifts and more

          Get ready for Week 11 (1:26)

          From old rivalries to white-out situations, Week 11 will be an action-packed Saturday of college football. (1:26)

          12:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          We're getting down to the regular-season wire, and some of the best games of the season will be played today. Check back here often for the best stuff from Week 11.

          Smells like upsets ...

          Upsets brewing today? The top three teams in the CFP rankings are all on the road vs ranked teams. FPI says there's a 25% chance the top three teams all win.

          ESPN Stats and Information

          Was that on the registry?

          Scott Frost and his wife, Ashley, welcomed a son into the world Thursday.

          Keep your pets chained up

          ... turnover chained, that is.

