You might yawn looking at some of the Week 12 games. Yes, there are some cupcakes, but that doesn't mean we can't have a little fun.
Here's the best stuff from Saturday:
Some pregame fun
Here's Jim Harbaugh throwing dimes in the pregame before facing No. 5 Wisconsin.
Great form here from Jim Harbaugh. Yes, he's wearing cleats. pic.twitter.com/4AIINeNMdt
— Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) November 18, 2017
And Jimbo Fisher's son Ethan nailing a 27-yard field goal before facing Delaware State.
Ethan Fisher nails 27 yard FG pic.twitter.com/RrLWcpeMcY
— Connor (@Jaxspace) November 18, 2017
Everyone wants in on the chain
Obie the Orange Bowl mascot has his own Turnover Chain.