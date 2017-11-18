Rece Davis warns teams going into cupcake matchups to not take any opponent lightly. (1:33)

Cupcake matchups or upset alert in Week 12? (1:33)

You might yawn looking at some of the Week 12 games. Yes, there are some cupcakes, but that doesn't mean we can't have a little fun.

Here's the best stuff from Saturday:

Some pregame fun

Here's Jim Harbaugh throwing dimes in the pregame before facing No. 5 Wisconsin.

Great form here from Jim Harbaugh. Yes, he's wearing cleats. pic.twitter.com/4AIINeNMdt — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) November 18, 2017

And Jimbo Fisher's son Ethan nailing a 27-yard field goal before facing Delaware State.

Ethan Fisher nails 27 yard FG pic.twitter.com/RrLWcpeMcY — Connor (@Jaxspace) November 18, 2017

Everyone wants in on the chain