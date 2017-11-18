        <
        >

          The Best stuff from Week 12 in college football

          play
          Cupcake matchups or upset alert in Week 12? (1:33)

          Rece Davis warns teams going into cupcake matchups to not take any opponent lightly. (1:33)

          12:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          You might yawn looking at some of the Week 12 games. Yes, there are some cupcakes, but that doesn't mean we can't have a little fun.

          Here's the best stuff from Saturday:

          Some pregame fun

          Here's Jim Harbaugh throwing dimes in the pregame before facing No. 5 Wisconsin.

          And Jimbo Fisher's son Ethan nailing a 27-yard field goal before facing Delaware State.

          Everyone wants in on the chain

          Obie the Orange Bowl mascot has his own Turnover Chain.

          Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

