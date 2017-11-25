Rivalry week is off to a hot start

This weekend's games are what come to mind when people think of college football. The Iron Bowl, The Game and more are on deck. Check back here all day for the best from rivalry week.
Hello, Friday
Rivalry Friday brought the heat with some top-notch matchups and painful special teams plays.
Game of the year?
Oooooh no
Hi, mom!
She said, Go Blue!
War veteran proposes before Michigan game
Before Saturday's Ohio State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Wolverines fan and war veteran Josh Perez proposes after returning from two years of service overseas.
The GOAT debate
The Jordans Michigan will be going with today.
Today's kicks from King James that Ohio State is rocking.