          Rivalry week is off to a hot start

          play
          Meyer, Harbaugh arrive at Michigan Stadium (0:40)

          Michigan fans boo Ohio State coach Urban Meyer before giving Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh a warm welcome to "The Big House." (0:40)

          10:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          This weekend's games are what come to mind when people think of college football. The Iron Bowl, The Game and more are on deck. Check back here all day for the best from rivalry week.

          Hello, Friday

          Rivalry Friday brought the heat with some top-notch matchups and painful special teams plays.

          Game of the year?

          Oooooh no

          Hi, mom!

          She said, Go Blue!

          play
          0:36

          War veteran proposes before Michigan game

          Before Saturday's Ohio State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Wolverines fan and war veteran Josh Perez proposes after returning from two years of service overseas.

          The GOAT debate

          The Jordans Michigan will be going with today.

          Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer

          Today's kicks from King James that Ohio State is rocking.

          Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer

